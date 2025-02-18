A night of unity: Werrason's comeback concert in Paris draws 7,000 fans

On February 15, 2025, Werrason made his comeback to the Arena Grand Paris after being away from Europe for 14 years. The concert drew over 7,000 attendees and featured an energetic performance alongside a message of unity for the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Werrason made his return to Paris for an unforgettable live performance at the Arena Grand Paris on Saturday, February 15, 2025.

After a 14-year absence, Werrason, a legend of Congolese music, made his grand return to Europe.

Before a full house, the energy is palpable.

Werrason received the message loud and clear.

The King of the Forest entered with a flag in hand.

Elected Peace Ambassador in 2001, he opened the concert with a call for unity.

Werrason captivates the crowd with his timeless hits for almost three hours.

He is accompanied by members of his iconic former band, Wenge Musica Maison Mère.

The performance is a thrilling spectacle.

Joining Werrason is the renowned host Bill Clinton, along with a special appearance by singer Héritier Watanabe, who was once his protégé.

He sold over 7,000 tickets, filling the venue to capacity.

Fans can look forward to more good news: additional concert dates will be announced soon.

Werrason Ngiama Makanda is a multifaceted artist, singer, composer, producer, manager, International Red Cross ambassador, and philanthropist from the Democratic Republic of Congo.

He was born in Kikwit, in the Kwilu province, and raised in Kinshasa.

In 1981, he and his friends established the group Wenge Musica.

Despite achieving international fame, the group disbanded in 1997, leading Werrason to create a new ensemble, Wenge Musica Maison Mere (WMMM), which released the album Intervention rapide.

The album Solola Bien, released in 1999, achieved gold status in France.

In September 2000, he became the second African artist to perform at the Bercy Accor Arena, entertaining 17,000 fans.

In June 2001, he launched the album Kibuisa Mpimpa, hailed by critics as “culturally and musically revolutionary.”

That same year, he earned two Kora awards in South Africa, including Best African Male Vocalist.

Today, Werrason remains one of Africa's most celebrated artists and a symbol of Congolese music.