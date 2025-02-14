M23 Rebels Seize Key Airport in Eastern Congo

Rwandan-backed M23 rebels have taken control of Kavumu airport, a strategic hub serving Bukavu, the second-largest city in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, according to the rebel alliance and local sources.

The rebels, who captured Goma last month, are advancing south toward Bukavu, the capital of South Kivu. If they succeed, it would mark a major territorial gain and further weaken Kinshasa's control in the east.

Kavumu airport, mainly used for military and NGO flights, was effectively closed as Congolese forces withdrew equipment. Rebels also seized Katana, 11 km from the airport, and Kabamba the day before. Videos from residents show armed men in military fatigues moving through these towns.

As fighting intensifies, President Felix Tshisekedi is seeking international support, attending the Munich Security Conference before heading to the African Union summit in Addis Ababa. The U.N. warns of a worsening humanitarian crisis, with 350,000 people displaced.

Meanwhile, heightened security is visible in Kinshasa following protests over foreign interference. Demonstrators have attacked U.N. offices and embassies, including those of Rwanda, France, the U.S., and Kenya.