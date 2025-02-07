Aga Khan IV to be buried in Egypt after funeral in Lisbon

The late Prince Karim Al-Hussaini Aga Khan IV, who passed away on Tuesday in Lisbon at the age of 88, will be laid to rest in Egypt on Sunday. The Ismaili Imamat announced that after a funeral ceremony at the Ismaili Centre in Lisbon on Saturday, attended by community leaders, Portuguese officials, and foreign dignitaries, the prince will be privately buried in Aswan, Egypt.

Aga Khan IV, known for his global development work through the Aga Khan Development Network, had served as the spiritual leader of the Ismaili Muslim community for nearly seven decades. His son, Prince Rahim Al-Hussaini, has been named the 50th hereditary Imam, in accordance with his father’s will.

The Aga Khan, a title meaning “commanding chief,” is said by Ismailis to be a direct descendant of the Prophet Mohammad, through his cousin and son-in-law, Ali, the first Imam, and Fatima, the Prophet's daughter.