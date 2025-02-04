Welcome to Africanews

Real Madrid faces injury crisis ahead of Copa del Rey Quarter-Final

Real Madrid training  
Manu Fernandez/Copyright 2024 The AP. All rights reserved.
By Rédaction Africanews

and AP

Football Leaks

Real Madrid will be without several key players when they face Leganes in the Copa del Rey quarter-finals on Wednesday. Antonio Rudiger is set to miss the match after picking up a hamstring injury against Espanyol, with the defender expected to be sidelined for around three weeks. The team will also be without Dani Carvajal and Eder Mili-tao, while there's uncertainty around Eduardo Camavinga after missing the last five matches with his own hamstring injury.

Despite these absences, Real Madrid will still be favourites to progress, having beaten Leganes 3-0 earlier this season at Bu-tarque, with Kylian Mbappé, Federico Valverde, and Jude Bellingham all scoring in that victory.

The team will be looking to bounce back from their shock 1-0 loss to Espanyol in La Liga at the weekend when they face Leganes on Wednesday for a place in the Copa del Rey semi-finals.

