Brazilian state football match paused after fans smoke out the pitch

Smoke covers the pitch in Brazil   -  
Copyright © africanews
Cleared
By Rédaction Africanews

Brazil

Football is serious business in Brazil - even at state level.

In the 66th minute of a match between hosts Novorizontino and Corinthians on Monday, the visitors scored a goal.

Sensing victory after breaking the scoreless game, Corinthian supporters began lighting hundreds of flares.

With the pitch covered in thick smoke, officials were forced to stop the match in the 85th minute until it had cleared.

Despite the interruption, the Corinthians held on to take the game 1-0 and move to the top of the league.

The team has won the state of Sao Paulo’s Campeonato Paulista championship the most times.

