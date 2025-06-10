Basketball: NBA star Giannis Antetokounmpo visits Brazil amid trade rumours

Brazil
NBA star Giannis Antetokounmpo was in Rio de Janeiro on Monday to inaugurate a basketball court bearing his name.
The Greek forward refused to comment on his future with the Milwaukee Bucks, amid trade rumours.
Instead, he focused on his excitement to be in Brazil.
“Growing up, I played on a public court myself”, Antetokounmpo said.
"So just be able to leave my mark here in Rio it's incredible. And having kids come here and and celebrate basketball and remember me and try to follow my footsteps and my family footsteps. Yeah, it's incredible."
Antetokounmpo was drafted by the Milwaukee Bucks in 2013 and has remained loyal to the team since.
The Bucks became NBA champions in 2021, the first time in 50 years.
During his time at the team, Antetokounmpo won two consecutive NBA Most Valuable Player (MVP) award, in 2019 and 2020. He became the third NBA player to win two MVPs before turning 26, after Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and LeBron James.
Antetokounmpo is now considering other options after the Bucks struggled in recent seasons, American sports TV channel ESPN reported in May.
