Blood clot ends French basketball star Victor Wembanyama's season

French basketball star Victor Wembanyama’s season has come to an abrupt end after the San Antonio Spurs player was diagnosed with a blood clot in his right shoulder.

In a huge blow to the United States team, the deep vein thrombosis will see him out of the game for a while.

It is almost always treated with blood-thinning medication, and more evaluation will be needed.

"It's devastating news, I think, because any time the league loses a player of that magnitude, it's tough because you're losing a main player of the league that the fans and people enjoy watching,” said the team’s interim head coach, Mitch Johnson.

The over two metre-tall player was the overwhelming favourite to win the Defensive Player of the Year award, but now the NBA’s leading shot-blocker will fall short of the 65-game minimum to make him eligible.

"Trust me, you can't replace Vic. I can't stand on a guy's shoulders and block every shot that comes to the rim,” said Spurs guard, Chris Paul.

“Aside from his basketball ability, his charisma and what he brings into the locker room, I think is what we'll miss the most," he added.

Johnson said there was no concern for Wembanyama’s long-term health personally, or anything related to his basketball activities.

The player is beginning treatment immediately and someone with knowledge of the situation said Thursday he is expected to make full recovery.

The person added that he may even be able to play for France in the European championships this summer if he chooses to.

Wembanyama’s diagnosis comes just over three months after Spurs coach Gregg Popovich had a stroke.

The team have said Popovich’s condition is improving, but there is no timetable for his return to the bench.