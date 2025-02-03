Rubio presses Panama on China and immigration issues

During his five-day visit to Central America, The U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has warned the Panama's President over what Washington considers heavy Chinese influence over the Panama canal. Panama has rejected the claim.

Another key topic discussed was curbing illegal immigration.

During the meeting Panama's President José Raúl Mulino said:

"We spoke at length about the immigration problem, clearly recognising that Panama is a transit, Panamanians are not about to emigrate to nowhere, we live here, we stay here, but what if it affects us."

The meeting hopes to bring Panama and the Us closer together economically and politically.

"Today it is one of our strongest economic partners, certainly in the hemisphere, and an important catalyst for so much trade and commerce that happens in the United States that affects and impacts so many people both going out and coming in, and so it is a great place to come visit first," said Marco Rubio.

Despite the positive outcome of the meeting, 200 people marched in Panama's capital, carrying Panamanian flags and shouting Marco Rubio out of Panama.

Some burned a banner with images of Trump and the US Secretary of State.

Rubio's trip, will next take him to El Salvador, Costa Rica, Guatemala and the Dominican Republic.