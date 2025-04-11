Panama rejects Pentagon chiefs idea of US bases on its soil

Panamian President Jose Raul Mulino has rejected the idea of establishing military bases in Panama, a potential plan that has been floated by Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth has floated the during a visit to the Central American country.

In a speech during the Central American Security Conference in Panama City, Hegseth proposed establishing US military bases in Panama, although he stated that such deployment would happen with the consent the Panamanian government.

Under a joint communiqué, US troops will be able to deploy to a string of bases along the Panama Canal, a major concession to President Donald Trump as he seeks to reestablish influence over the vital waterway.

It comes after the Panamanian government asked the United States to update the English version of a joint communiqué on the Panama Canal, in which the word ‘sovereignty’ was removed from the Spanish version, following a visit by US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth to the Central American country.

Panama said the United States has since recognized its sovereignty over the Panama Canal, despite tough rhetoric from Washington, as the two nations announced agreements to deepen U.S. military training in the Central American nation.

The issue of sovereignty over the Panama Canal has generated tensions between the two countries since Donald Trump's arrival in the White House last January. The US president has reiterated that the canal is being controlled by China and that his country is paying an excessive price for the use of the Panama Canal. Both claims have been denied by Panama.

The US official was in Panama from 7 to 9 April and held meetings with Panamanian President José Raúl Mulino, the Canal Administrator and the Ministers of the Canal and Security, and participated in a regional conference.