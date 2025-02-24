Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Suez Canal Sees Ship Traffic Return Amid Red Sea Crisis

Suez Canal Sees Ship Traffic Return Amid Red Sea Crisis
Cleared   -  
Copyright © africanews
Ayman Aref/Copyright 2021 The AP. All rights reserved.

By Agencies

Egypt

Egypt's Suez Canal is regaining traffic as 47 ships have rerouted from the Cape of Good Hope to the canal since early February. Suez Canal Authority chairman Osama Rabei confirmed the shift, stating that the Red Sea crisis has not provided a lasting alternative to the vital trade route.

Since November 2023, Iran-backed Houthi militants have been attacking vessels in the Red Sea, forcing ships to take longer, costlier routes around Africa. However, Rabei sees positive signs of stability returning to the region.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi previously estimated that disruptions could cost Egypt up to $7 billion in lost Suez Canal revenue in 2024.

For now, the global shipping industry watches closely as traffic patterns shift in response to regional tensions.

You may also like

Most read

You may also like

Most read

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..