Kémi Séba announces candidacy for Benin's 2026 presidential election   -  

Pan-African activist and leader Stellio Gilles Robert Capo-Chichi, better known as Kémi Séba, has declared his candidacy for Benin’s presidential election scheduled for April 2026.

In a ten-minute video statement shared on his social media platforms on January 5, Séba delivered a scathing critique of President Patrice Talon’s administration.

He accused President Talon of creating a hostile environment for local business operators while granting significant privileges to foreign enterprises

Challenges Ahead: Legal and Political Hurdles

Benin’s electoral code requires presidential candidates to be sponsored by at least 28 elected officials, such as mayors or members of parliament. Independent candidacies are not permitted.

Kémi Séba outlined three potential strategies to navigate these legal and political barriers:

Support from the Opposition Party: Séba hopes to secure the backing of the opposition party Les Démocrates, led by former president Boni Yayi, which has the necessary endorsements to field a candidate. Electoral Code Reform: If the first option fails, he plans to rally a broad coalition to demand a revision of what he calls a “corrupt” electoral code designed to exclude genuine opposition figures. Operation Jericho: Séba’s final strategy, described as the most critical, involves a tripartite approach he calls Operation Jericho. This strategy combines mass mobilization, popular protest, and decisive action from key stakeholders to reclaim power for the people.

Benin’s 2026 elections will include municipal, legislative, and presidential votes. Presidential candidates must submit their applications by October 2025, six months before the election.

President Patrice Talon, currently serving his second and final constitutional term, has repeatedly stated that he does not intend to amend the constitution to seek re-election.