China says experiencing 'smaller, less severe' flu season

China has dismissed allegations that the country was battling an outbreak of an unidentified respiratory ailment similar to COVID-19.

At a regular press briefing Friday, foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said the infections were flue cases associated with the winter season.

''Respiratory infections tend to peak during the winter season in the Northern Hemisphere,'' Mao said in response to a question from a reporter according to a transcript of the press conference published on the foreign ministry website.

''The diseases appear to be less severe and spread on a smaller scale compared with the previous year. I can assure you that the Chinese government cares about the health of Chinese citizens and foreigners in China. It is safe to travel in China,'' she added.

Videos purpoting to show large numbers of patients and overwhelmed hospitals started circulating on social media on January 1.

They showed medical staff in protective gear and many people wearing face masks. There was no independent verification of the videos.

There has been no reaction from the World Health Organization so far.

In the US, the Centres for Disease Control (CDC) estimates that there have been at least 5.3 million flu illnesses, 63,000 hospitalizations, and 2,700 deaths — including at least 11 children so far this season.