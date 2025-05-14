Measles Outbreak in Morocco

Morocco is battling its worst measles outbreak in years, with thousands of cases reported across the country.

Since late 2023, more than 25,000 suspected measles cases and at least 184 deaths have been recorded. The outbreak, which began in the Souss Massa region, has now spread to all 12 regions. Children under 18 account for nearly 70% of reported cases, with many infections linked to low vaccination coverage.

To curb the spread, Morocco’s health ministry launched a nationwide vaccination campaign — targeting all children and encouraging adults to get immunized. Over 10 million children's vaccination statuses have been verified so far, with support from schools, religious institutions, and community leaders.

Despite ten weeks of declining cases, new infections continue — especially in border regions. The World Health Organization warns that Morocco’s position as a travel hub could fuel regional transmission. Authorities urge parents to vaccinate their children and remain vigilant as the fight against measles continues.