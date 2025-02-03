Vaccination Mandate for Umrah Pilgrims to Begin in 2025

In 2025, Saudi Arabia will implement enhanced health protocols for Umrah pilgrims, mandating vaccinations to protect public health and safety for millions of attendees.

The Saudi Civil Aviation Authority has announced that pilgrims must be vaccinated against meningococcal meningitis, polio, yellow fever, COVID-19, and seasonal influenza.

Additionally, all international visitors are required to have the meningitis vaccine, while those coming from polio-endemic countries like Pakistan, Nigeria, and Afghanistan must also receive the polio vaccine.

Pilgrims arriving from Angola, Nigeria, Brazil, and Congo will need to be vaccinated against yellow fever, COVID-19 and flu vaccinations, as recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO), are now compulsory.

It is also advised that pilgrims complete vaccinations for tetanus, measles, and other diseases.

The Civil Aviation Authority emphasizes that all pilgrims should carry health-related documents, including vaccination certificates, during their travels.

Those with chronic health issues are encouraged to bring medical documentation and enough medication, ensuring it remains in its original packaging.

To mitigate the risk of disease transmission, pilgrims are advised to protect themselves from mosquito-borne illnesses like Zika virus and dengue by wearing protective clothing and using insect repellents that contain DEET, IR3535, or Icaridin.

These initiatives are part of Saudi Arabia’s continuous efforts to ensure the health and safety of the millions who visit the holy cities of Makkah and Madinah each year for Umrah.

In related news, on Monday, the Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Chaudhry Salik Hussain, and Saudi Minister of Hajj and Umrah, Dr. Tawfiq bin Fawzan Al-Rabiah, signed the annual Hajj agreement for 2025 between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

This year, 179,210 Pakistani pilgrims will undertake Hajj under the agreement.

The arrangement guarantees top-notch facilities for these pilgrims, including unique accommodation in Mina at discounted prices.

A statement from the Ministry of Religious Affairs revealed that the Saudi minister promised full support to his Pakistani counterpart to enhance the experience for the pilgrims.

Pilgrims can select accommodation in Madinah for a duration of 4 to 8 days.

Each pilgrim will receive a specially designed bag featuring a Pakistani flag, a QR code for identification, and essential information.

Additionally, a spokesperson from the Ministry of Religious Affairs noted that a dedicated mobile app will be available to provide all necessary information to the pilgrims on their smartphones.