Sebastien Haller Set to Leave Leganés After Disappointing Loan Spell

Sebastien Haller’s brief stint at Leganés appears to be coming to an end. The 30-year-old Ivorian striker, who joined the La Liga side on loan from Borussia Dortmund at the start of the season, has struggled to make an impact, failing to score in nine appearances. Reports suggest he is now set to return to Germany this winter, although Borussia Dortmund has no plans to reintegrate him into their squad.

According to Bild, Haller is considering a return to FC Utrecht, the Dutch club where he launched his professional career between 2015 and 2017. The striker reportedly views a return to Utrecht positively as a chance to revive his career after a series of frustrations in Spain. Another potential destination is Dinamo Zagreb, with Croatian media reporting that the club is eager to secure his services during the January transfer window.

Struggles in Spain

Haller’s loan spell at Leganés has been underwhelming. In just 525 minutes of play across nine matches, the striker failed to find the back of the net, leading to a significant decline in his market value—from €10 million to just €3 million. Reflecting on his struggles, Haller admitted earlier in December, “My season has been filled with obstacles and hasn’t met my expectations.”

Dortmund had hoped the loan move would help Haller rediscover his form after a difficult 2023/24 campaign. Sporting director Sebastian Kehl expressed optimism at the start of the season, saying, “It’s important for Sebastien to play regularly and experience the joy of scoring goals again. We fully support his opportunity in La Liga.” However, Haller has failed to deliver at Leganés, a newly promoted side to La Liga.

Potential Destinations: Utrecht or Dinamo Zagreb

Haller is now seeking a fresh start. A return to Utrecht would reunite him with the club where he scored 51 goals in 98 appearances, reigniting his career and confidence. Utrecht has shown interest in welcoming back the striker who once thrived in the Eredivisie.

Meanwhile, Dinamo Zagreb has emerged as a contender for Haller’s signature. The Croatian side, now coached by Fabio Cannavaro, is aiming to strengthen its squad during the winter transfer window to boost its title hopes. Currently third in the Croatian league, Dinamo sees Haller as a potential key player in their pursuit of the championship.

As the January transfer window approaches, Haller’s next move will be crucial in determining whether he can revive his once-promising career.