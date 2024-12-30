Uncertainty over Mo Salah's future

There’s uncertainty around Mo Salah’s future. Will he or will he not stay?

The Liverpool forward, whose contract with the Reds expires next June, has been negotiating an extension, and according to recent British press reports, the deal seemed almost finalized. But after Liverpool’s victory over West Ham this Sunday of 5-0, the Egyptian international has sparked rumours.

Meanwhile Head coach of Liverpool Arne Slot insists whatever happens, its out of his hands.

Salah who's 32-year-old has scored 17 Premier League goals and has made 13 assists in just 18 games this campaign, He has also now reached 20 goals in all competitions for the eighth season in a row.

So what happens next? Fans will just have to wait and see.