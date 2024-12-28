Exhibition Celebrates Tangiers' Artistic Legacy

An exhibition in Morocco is showing art inspired by the Moroccan city of Tangiers, its port, its mosques and its old markets.

The show highlights the work of foreign artists who were charmed by the city in the 19th and early 20th centuries.

The work captures the "the strong relationship between Tangiers and the visual arts," said Majda Amellal, curator of the Villa Harris Museum, which is hosting the exhibition.

Visitors are greeted with a quote by French artist Eugène Delacroix that describes Tangiers as a "place made for painters" where "beauty runs through the streets."

The exhibition shows 30 paintings depicting some of the most iconic places in the Moroccan port city.

Amellal said this collection of art explore the history of the city, enabling Moroccans today to connect with the city's past.

The exhibition features the works of artists such as British painter George Owen Apperley and Spanish painter Simonet Lombardo.

A 1970 painting by Moroccan painter Rachid Hanbali is also on display.

The exhibition opened earlier this month and will continue to welcome visitors until May 19.