Jay-Z, Diddy rape accuser can remain anonymous in sexual assault lawsuit

An Alabama woman who claims she was raped by Jay-Z and Sean Diddy Combs when she was 13 can proceed with her lawsuit anonymously, at least for now.

A Manhattan judge ruled Thursday that the woman can remain unidentified in the early stages of the case but may be required to reveal her identity later if the lawsuit moves forward.

The ruling came with a sharp rebuke for Jay-Z’s lawyer, who was criticized for using combative language in court filings.

Meanwhile, Diddy is still in jail in New York, facing federal sex trafficking charges and a wave of sexual assault lawsuits. These lawsuits, filed by attorney Tony Buzbee, allege abuse at parties in New York, California, and Florida, often involving drug-laced drinks.