Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Jay-Z, Diddy rape accuser can remain anonymous in sexual assault lawsuit

Sean Diddy Combs and Jay Z pictured together   -  
Copyright © africanews
Kathy Willens/
By Rédaction Africanews

and AP

USA

An Alabama woman who claims she was raped by Jay-Z and Sean Diddy Combs when she was 13 can proceed with her lawsuit anonymously, at least for now.

A Manhattan judge ruled Thursday that the woman can remain unidentified in the early stages of the case but may be required to reveal her identity later if the lawsuit moves forward.

The ruling came with a sharp rebuke for Jay-Z’s lawyer, who was criticized for using combative language in court filings.

Meanwhile, Diddy is still in jail in New York, facing federal sex trafficking charges and a wave of sexual assault lawsuits. These lawsuits, filed by attorney Tony Buzbee, allege abuse at parties in New York, California, and Florida, often involving drug-laced drinks.

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..