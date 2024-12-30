Anita Asmah: UN’s first African woman force commander

Ghana
The United Nations has appointed Ghana’s Major General Anita Asmah as Head of Mission and Force Commander for the United Nations Disengagement Observer Force (UNDOF), making her the first African woman to hold this position.
UN Secretary-General António Guterres announced the historic appointment on December 11, 2024.
Major General Asmah’s appointment marks a significant step for gender equality in peacekeeping. Her leadership will oversee the UNDOF’s work maintaining peace in the Golan Heights, reinforcing the UN’s commitment to empowering women in leadership roles.
An alumna of Aburi Girls’ Senior High School and a graduate of the University of Ghana with degrees in Arts and Law, Major General Asmah’s career is a testament to determination and hard work. Fluent in English and French, she exemplifies excellence on both national and global stages.
This milestone highlights Ghana’s growing influence in global peacekeeping and inspires a new generation of women to aspire to leadership roles. Commodore Faustina Anokye, a former UN peacekeeping deputy commander, called it an example for Africa and urged more countries to deploy senior women to leadership positions.
Major General Asmah’s appointment paves the way for greater inclusivity in peacekeeping, signalling a brighter future for women in global leadership.
