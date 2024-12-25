DRC: Kinshasa's Archbishop delivers politically loaded Christmas message

DR Congo
The Archbishop of Kinshasa's Christmas message is likely to cause further tension between the Catholic church and the state in the Democratic Republic of Congo.
Preaching during Christmas eve mass, Cardinal Fridolin Ambongo accused the authorities of failing to bring about peace, and to end the misery of the population.
Ambongo said that the country was living through 'hellish conditions', citing war in the east and widespread poverty.
It is not the first time Ambongo is issuing a stinging criticism of President Felix Tshisekedi's government.
Earlier this year, prosecutors opened a judicial inquiry against him for what they called “seditious comments”.
Ambongo was accused of “incitement” after speaking out against insecurity in the east of the country, where the army is fighting the M23 rebels, during his Easter Mass.
The Catholic Church in the DRC has been a vocal critic of corruption, human rights abuses, and bad governance for decades.
01:52
Santa brings food and joy to displaced children in DR Congo
01:05
Apple claims it told suppliers earlier this year to stop buying its minerals from DRC
01:01
UN Extends Peacekeeping Mission In DRC Until 2025
00:50
Rwanda declares end of Marburg virus after no new cases reported
01:55
Campaign in DRC to say 'no' to planned constitutional amendment
Go to video
Rights group calls for probe of Ex-Governor, Army officers in Congo