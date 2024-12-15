Johannesburg Zoo transforms into Festival of Light ahead of Christmas

Days ahead of Christmas, Johannesburg zoo, also known as Joburg zoo, is offering the public the chance to indulge in its Festival of Lights.

Some visitors appear overcome with excitement at the festive spectacle.

Monique Pienaar, said, “I'm here for the first time at the Joburg (Johannesburg) Zoo, I love. I'm absolutely in love with lights and Christmas and I like, oh my goodness, I love Santa. Yeah, that's why I'm here. And it's actually a date night with my boyfriend.”

For others, the event is exactly what they need to lift their spirits. Joost Ludeke says, “we just need a little bit of kindness in the Christmas season. So yeah, it's a festive of joy and yeah, and what Jesus done for us, so it's to remember what he's done and yeah, to, yeah, just to stay blessed and be safe yeah.”

With dancing, music and performances from the Russian Youth ballet, there's something for everyone, as Phumla Sodo explains.

“We're here to have fun. This a nice family event,'' she says. ''We enjoyed the show. We enjoy the food, we enjoy ballet and what else did we enjoy? [boy] Dali Wonga! (a music artist), and the games.”

Also among those performing are the Belinda Davids and National School of Arts, a Spanish dance group, and a gospel group.

Along with the entertainment, visitors can enjoy a relaxing stroll in the zoo on a glowing pathway away from the animals, under trees decorated in lights.

With festive decorations, illuminated animal sculptures, and a sparkling tunnel experience, it's a feast for the senses.

If that wasn't enough, food and craft markets are also available .