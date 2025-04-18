Red river hog piglet born at Nashville Zoo

The Nashville Zoo has a new red river hog piglet.

Officials there say the male, named Chive, was born April 1 and is now about the size of a cantaloupe.

Zoo officials say his birth came as a bit of a surprise as they did not expect second-time mother, Tater, to give birth so soon.

Staff found him weak, cold and covered in afterbirth so they stepped in and will raise him since the mother wasn't interested in caring for him or allowing him to nurse.

Zoo officials say they stepped in just in time to warm and feed him.

Red river hogs are native to rainforests in west and central Africa. They tend to wallow in rivers and streams and, among other things, eat roots, fruit, seeds, nuts, birds, eggs and insects.