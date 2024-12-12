Food banks gain popularity as Nigerians grapple with high living costs

At the Lagos Food Bank, volunteers are busy packing boxes of essential supplies for some of the city's poorest communities.

Nigeria’s population of over 210 million people —Africa's largest — is also among the hungriest in the world.

The current economic hardship under President Bola Tinubu is blamed on surging inflation that was at a 28-year high of 33.8% in October and the government’s economic policies that have pushed the local currency to record low against the dollar.

With over 30 million Nigerians facing acute hunger, according to the United Nations, food banks — previously uncommon in Nigeria — have become a vital and welcome lifeline.

The Lagos Food Bank initiative focuses on providing food to vulnerable communities, like this one on the outskirts of the city.

The people here wish they didn't have to rely on handouts, but are appreciative nonetheless.

“Life used to be good. We were able to make profits from business and also afford to pay fees for the kids before everything got worse. As a trader, business was good, and we never thought about the food bank and didn’t even know about it. But when life became so difficult and we couldn’t make ends meet, eating was a big problem," says widow Anike Adeshina.

"We are not happy seeking this assistance, but we are helpless. There’s the issue of house rent; I am a widow, my children have no job, and those into business don’t have sales. There is no profit because the country is upside down, and if not for all this (food banks), I won't be here,” she continues.

The vast increases in the cost of living have left many in the community facing hunger.

"We are affected by the economy because if you manage to eat in the morning, it might be eba (cassava jam) with vegetable soup without any form of protein. There's no other food unless there’s a miracle," explains Adeshina.

"And if children become very hungry, they manage the leftovers, and we don’t ask if children are satisfied because there’s nothing we can do,” she says.

Omotola Gbolabo is another community member who is thankful for the food bank.

Without it, her children would go hungry.

“The Christmases we had in previous years have been good, but this year’s Christmas, there’s nothing to eat. We cannot afford to cook rice, we can’t afford noodles, we can’t have fried eggs," she says.

"My children don’t have enough to eat; we only eat what we can afford, and sometimes we eat boiled corn, drink water, and go to bed. So, that’s how we’ve been living for now.”

The Lagos Food Bank was founded by Michael Sunbola.

"A recent report by WFP (World Food Programme) says that more than 70% of our population can barely afford a healthy diet. Prices of food have gone really high. Food inflation is almost 40%. So with all of this in place, more people, of course, will seek reliefs," says Sunbola.

The food bank launched in 2016, but demand for its services has boomed in recent years.

"We've had to increase our budgets. At times, we've even had to cut the sizes of food we give in order for us to reach more people," says Sunbola.

The Lagos Food Bank relies on the work of volunteers who are committed to the needs of the most vulnerable in society.

"Our work is very important and is a constant reminder that we need to make our world a better place. We need to stretch our hands to our neighbors. We, there are people who don't know where their next meal will come from," says Sunbola.

"There are families who have not eaten since yesterday, they're there in our community, they're there in our society. And what food bank does is to foster that element of hope."

In addition to feeding the poor, the food bank is also committed to reducing waste.

"A whole lot of food that's produced in our farms goes to waste due to storage issues and, all kinds of infrastructural challenges. As a result, we decided to establish the Lagos Food Bank," Sunbola says.

The initiative was also born out of Sunbola's personal experience.

"I had a share food insecurity growing up. I'm able to connect with some of the challenges that this, our clients, our beneficiaries are facing. And then there stems the passion to ensure that we're able to close this food gap, hunger gap," he says.

President Tinubu’s economic reforms in Nigeria, such as the suspension of decades long and costly gas subsidies, were supposed to save the government money and shore up dwindling foreign investments.

However, their poor implementation has had a knock-on effect on the price of just about everything else, analysts say, pointing especially to the absence of adequate and timely support programmes.