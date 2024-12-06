Diego Maradona exhibition opens its doors in Buenos Aires

An exhibition centred on football legend Diego Maradona has opened its doors in Buenos Aires.

Dubbed ‘Diego Eterno’, it encompasses the football legend’s tough childhood, reviews of all the clubs he played for and his connections in the world of show business.

For the exhibition organiser, making the experience engaging for fans was key.

“This is an immersive exhibit where people go through various rooms and watch videos of Diego and holograms - it’s like talking to him. We go through the house where he was born, a recreation of the house in Villa Fiorito. Then, the different teams he played for were trophies, jerseys, and boots. Diego and the world of showbiz, the various things he experienced. 360° movies showcasing all his goals, Diego and the Argentine National Team, and the 1986 World Cup. In short, you move through it and get emotional with the different moments,” says Matias Spilkin, the exhibition organiser.

Fans of Maradona say they've been able to learn more about their idol through the exhibition; for some, it was an emotional experience.

Pamela Villar, a Maradona fan, said, “seeing this exhibit takes me back to another time, one I didn’t live through because I was very young, but for me, it’s something incredible. I hope these kinds of things keep happening, so Diego remains alive forever, and every day and every year, we continue to remember him.”

Despite health issues and disputes with football authorities, Maradona remains a sports icon, especially in Argentina.

4 years ago, he died at the age of 60 from a heart attack, after undergoing brain surgery.