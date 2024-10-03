Argentinian Court permits transfer of Diego Maradona's remains to public mausoleum

An Argentinian court issued a ruling on Tuesday allowing the transfer of football legend Diego Maradona's remains to a public mausoleum in Buenos Aires, granting a request made by his five children.

The court in San Isidro said it had given the rights of removal to Maradona's children for 'humanitarian and emotional reasons', adding that his family should decide when to make the move .

The 1986 World Cup winner was buried in a private cemetry around 50km north of Buenos Aires.

A public mausoleum in Buenos Aires for Maradona's remains is currently being built in the affluent neighbourhood of Puerto Madero. The project was introduced last year.

Several people, including health professionals, are to face trial for their alleged responsibility in Maradona's death in 2020.

He had been recovering from surgery on a brain blood clot. Prosecutors launched a probe into those involved in his care, and alleged his treatment was full of 'deficiencies and irregularities'.