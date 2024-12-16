Santa Claus for the poor in Argentina

66% of children under 14 live in families with incomes below the poverty line. Some of them received gifts for the first time. On the first anniversary of his administration, Javier Milei has managed to pull the South American country out of galloping inflation thanks to a painful austerity plan that plunged millions of people into poverty. According to official data, monthly inflation fell from 25.5% in his first month in office to 2.7% in October, the lowest in three years. Thousands of people, mainly the unemployed and pensioners, are relying on soup kitchens to make ends meet.