Rare birth of one of the smallest deer in the world

Pudus, of which there are three species, are the smallest deer in the world, or one of the smallest. This particular species grows to around 50 centimetres in height," explains Maximiliano Krause, forest ranger and guardian of the baby pudu. The Southern pudu (Latin name: "Pudu puda") is classified as "near threatened" by the IUCN. According to the latest IUCN assessment in 2016, its population has declined by up to 20% over the last 12 to 15 years. The Temaikèn biopark provides a controlled environment for breeding and research, providing vital information to better understand the reproductive biology of this elusive species.