Santa's village in Lapland overflows with Christmas season visitors

Visitors from across Europe and beyond flock to Santa Claus Village, but locals warn that mass tourism is driving up housing prices, reducing long-term housing availability, and transforming their city centre into a "transient space." While some residents demand stricter regulation of short-term rentals, others highlight the economic benefits. Mayor Ulla-Kirsikka Vainio believes national legislation is needed to balance growth and community well-being.