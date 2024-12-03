Gaza: UNRWA to halt aid delivery through the Kerem Shalom crossing

A halt to aid delivery through the Kerem Shalom crossing, a main entry point for humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip.

This was the decision by the UN agency for Palestine refugees citing ongoing safety concerns along the route.

Several incidents have been reported along the route for several months.

The UN agency stated on social media platform X that on November 16, a large convoy of aid trucks was stolen by armed gangs, and on Saturday, a few food trucks were also taken.

In a statement, the body stated that the humanitarian operation has become unnecessarily impossible due to "the ongoing siege, hurdles from Israeli authorities, political decisions to restrict the amounts of aid, lack of safety on aid routes and targeting of local police.

It further urged the Israeli side to ensure the smooth entry of aid into Gaza.

The Israeli military said it allowed 40 trucks carrying 600 tons of flour for the World Food Program to enter the southern Gaza Strip on Sunday night, as well as 16 other food trucks.

Israel has said it is working to increase the flow of aid.

November saw an increase in the average number of humanitarian trucks it let into Gaza, up to 77 daily from 57 the month before, according to official Israeli figures.

However, the levels are still nearly the lowest of the 15-month war.

And the U.N. says less than half of that reaches Palestinians because Israeli military restrictions, fighting and robberies make it too dangerous to deliver.