South Africa poised to take over the leadership of the G20 on Sunday

South Africa is poised to take over the leadership of the G20 on Sunday.

This is the first time an African country is taking the presidency of a Group of 20 countries.

Johannesburg will be tasked to lead the group until the end of 2025 when the United States will take over the helm of G20 leadership.

The G20 group is targeting to address inclusive growth and climate change risks bumping up against the hard reality of trade wars and diplomatic tensions.

Leaders of the world's 20 major economies had gathered in November and made several declarations.

The document, which includes calls for a global pact to combat hunger, more aid for Gaza and the end of the war in Ukraine, was heavy on generalities and short on specifics.

The joint statement was endorsed by group members but fell short of complete unanimity. It also called for a future global tax on billionaires and reforms allowing the eventual expansion of the U.N. Security Council beyond its five permanent members.