World leaders react to ceasefire in Lebanon

World leaders continue to react to the cessation of hostilities in Lebanon.

The UN chief said Wednesday (Nov. 27) the deal represents “the first ray of hope for peace” in the regional war.

Iran’s Foreign Minister hoped the agreement could lead to a permanent ceasefire.

Indeed, the deal stipulates an initial 60-day cessation of hostilities.

Turkey urged Israel to compensate for the destruction it caused in Lebanon.

The Palestinian presidency called for global pressure on Israel to stop its actions in Gaza and the West Bank.

South Africa expressed support for the implementation of the agreement in Lebanon and called for a similar move in Gaza.

A concern at the heart of the visit to Egypt of Qatar's Foreign minister.

The countries together with the US were the mediators between Israel and Palestinian militant group Hamas.

"We talked about the sincere and tireless Egyptian-Qatari efforts that continued for more than a year in order to quickly reach a deal that would guarantee an immediate ceasefire and stop the bloodshed of the brotherly Palestinian people, with the release of all hostages and a number of Palestinian prisoners," Badr Abdelatty, Egyptian Foreign Minister told the press.

A similar move likely in Gaza?

Hamas reportedly said it was ready for a serious deal notably to exchange "prisoners" and hostages.

However, such a move depends on Israeli PM. Analysts have said Benjamin Netanyahu seek to prolong the war to avoid facing justice in a litany of cases on alleged corruption charges.

His government is highly reliant on far right and expansionist parties which have categorically rejected any deal with Hamas. Many have public called for the colonization of the Gaza Strip and the ethnic cleansing of the enclave.

Around 100 people taken hostage are still held in Gaza, at least a third of whom are believed to be dead. Most of the other hostages seized by Hamas were released during a ceasefire last year.

“This ceasefire doesn’t concern our hostages. I believe that Netanyahu forgot about them, and he just wants to keep fighting in Gaza,” said Ifat Kalderon, clutching a photo of her cousin, Ofer Kalderon, who is a hostage and a father to four.

“Ofer yesterday had his 54th birthday. His second birthday in Gaza,” she said. “It’s unbelievable that he’s still there.”

Qatar has suspended its key mediation efforts between Hamas and Israel, after growing frustration with the lack of progress on a ceasefire deal for Gaza.