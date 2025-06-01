Gaza residents plead for ceasefire amid humanitarian crisis

Hamas is seeking amendments to the latest U.S. ceasefire proposal for Gaza, a senior official with the group told The Associated Press on Saturday, as Palestinians in the Gaza Strip expressed hope the war would stop soon.

The Hamas official, speaking on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the talks, said proposed amendments focused on “the U.S. guarantees, the timing of hostage release, the delivery of aid and the withdrawal of Israeli forces.” A separate Hamas statement said the proposal aimed for a permanent ceasefire, a comprehensive Israeli withdrawal from Gaza and an ensured flow of aid. It added that 10 living hostages and the bodies of 18 others would be released ” in exchange for an agreed-upon number of Palestinian prisoners.”

Israeli officials have approved the U.S. proposal for a temporary ceasefire in the nearly 20-month war and U.S. President Donald Trump has said negotiators are nearing a deal. Reacting to the latest developments, one man in Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip said Palestinians hoped 'to God that we will be rid of this war," adding that they were "tired" of the relentless bloodshed.

As dusk settled over the city, another man said he hoped a deal would be agreed soon so that aid could be distributed. A ceasefire would pause the fighting for 60 days, release some of the 58 hostages still held in Gaza in exchange for Palestinian prisoners and much-needed food aid and other assistance, according to Hamas and Egyptian officials who spoke earlier on condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to talk to the media.

The nearly three-month blockade on Gaza has pushed the population of over 2 million to the brink of famine. While pressure slightly eased in recent days as Israel allowed some aid to enter, aid organizations say far from enough food is getting in.