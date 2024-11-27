Tanzanians vote in polls the opposition says is rigged

Tanzanians have been voting in local government elections that are widely seen as a crucial test for the country’s democratic institutions ahead of next year’s presidential poll.

About 31 million people were eligible to cast their ballots for more than 80,000 street and village leaders who wield considerable power in the country.

President Samia Suluhu Hassan’s ruling Chama Cha Mapinduzi, a dominant force for decades, is facing a strong challenge from opposition parties that boycotted the 2019 election.

She promised this election would be free and fair election, but there were allegations of irregularities and incidences of repression ahead of the polls.

The main opposition party, Chadema, accused the authorities of vote rigging after thousands of its candidates were disqualified from running.

A party spokesperson said there were “widespread irregularities”, including the stuffing of ballot boxes.

On Wednesday, Chadema said three of its members were killed on the eve of the election and that party leader, Freeman Mbowe, was briefly arrested during a rally over the weekend.

Hassan took office following the sudden death in 2021 of her authoritarian predecessor, John Magufuli. At first, she was feted for easing restrictions he had imposed on the opposition and media.

But rights groups and Western governments have subsequently criticised what they see as renewed repression ahead of Wednesday’s poll.