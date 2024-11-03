Scaled-down polio vaccination campaign resumes in northern Gaza

A scaled-down version of a crucial polio vaccination campaign resumed in northern Gaza on Saturday, but this time only in Gaza City.

The rollout was postponed over a week ago due to intense Israeli bombardments, mass displacement, and lack of access.

The vaccination drive was launched in September after doctors discovered the first polio case in the Palestinian enclave in 25 years.

This final phase had aimed to give around 119,000 children under the age of 10 a second dose of the vaccine.

However, the World Health Organization and the UN children organisation, UNICEF, say achieving this target is now unlikely due to access constraints.

Dr Hossam Abu Safiya, director of Kamal Adwan hospital, said the situation in northern Gaza is catastrophic.

"There is malnutrition beginning to appear in children as well as adults. We have more than 120 injured people that we are unable to provide with a single meal, neither the patients nor the medical teams working around the clock.”

“If there is no action in the coming hours and days, there will be another health disaster, in terms of polio, malnutrition, and famine, which will affect the immune system."

The United Nations earlier this week described the unfolding situation in the northern Gaza Strip as “apocalyptic” warning that its entire population was at “imminent risk” of death.

Its statement came as Israel pursued its military offensive against Hamas militants in the area.