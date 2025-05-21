England to launch world-first Gonorrhoea vaccination programme

England is set to become the first country to roll out a routine gonorrhoea vaccine, health officials have announced, in a major step to combat rising infections and antibiotic resistance.

Cases of gonorrhoea hit over 85,000 in 2023, the highest since records began in 1918, prompting concerns about strains that no longer respond to standard treatments.

The vaccine, 4CMenB, is currently used to protect children against meningococcal B disease. Due to the genetic similarity between the bacteria that cause meningitis and gonorrhoea, studies show the jab offers up to 42% protection against gonorrhoea.

Starting 1 August, eligible individuals will be invited to receive the jab at local sexual health clinics. They may also be offered vaccines for mpox, HPV, and hepatitis A and B during the same visit.

Dr Amanda Doyle of NHS England called the rollout a "huge step forward," stressing its importance in curbing infections and slowing antibiotic resistance.

Gonorrhoea, the UK’s second most common bacterial STI, often shows no symptoms but can cause painful urination, discharge, and abdominal pain. Reinfection is common, as natural immunity is weak.

Health authorities hope the vaccine will reduce the spread and severity of infections, especially as resistance to key antibiotics like ceftriaxone continues to rise.