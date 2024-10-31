Ancient meets modern: contemporary art show opens at Giza Pyramids

The 4th contemporary art show Forever Is Now brought stunning large-scale installations to the famed Giza Pyramids

The open-air show, featuring 12 international artists, included futuristic metallic sculptures, vibrant mosaic walls, and reflective modernist frames that interact with the surrounding ancient landscape in Egypt.

This year's exhibition is "paying tribute to the archaeologist that never cease to amaze us with rediscoveries every year," said Nadine Abdelghaffar, the founder of Art D'Egypte which curates the show.

Forever Is Now is the only show that has been able to display this kind of work near the 4,500-year-old pyramids, according to Abdelghaffar.

Korean artist Ik-Joong Kang, who showcased a colorful installation combining languages and global symbols, said that his work in front of the pyramids feels like a "spiritual awakening."

"The pyramid is not only a structure, old structure but is a spirit. A pyramid is a messenger, a connector and a mediator," he said.

Other installations include "Padma/Lotus" by Indian artist Shilo Shiv Suleman, which features large lotus-shaped sculptures, and "Monochrome RGB" by Italian artist Luca Boffi, which consists of minimalist frames set against the pyramids, among others.

The show runs until Nov. 16.