Ballon d'Or 2023: Mansour Loum critiques voting and treatment of Vinicius Jr.

By Afolake Oyinloye

France

The 2023 Ballon d'Or awards crowned Manchester City’s Rodri and Barcelona’s Aitana Bonmatí as the world’s top footballers. However, the rankings have stirred debate, especially around Real Madrid’s Vinicius Jr., who finished behind Rodri. Journalist Mansour Loum provided insights into the voting dynamics and Vinicius’s standing in the sport.

Mansour Loum pointed to a recurring issue where votes for players from the same team are split, impacting their chances of winning. He noted how Liverpool players Virgil Van Dijk, Mohamed Salah, and Sadio Mané faced similar circumstances in 2019, all finishing behind Lionel Messi. “When players from the same team compete for the top, their votes tend to dilute. If only one player was pushed forward, their chances of winning would be far stronger.”

Vinicius Jr., vocal about racial abuse faced in La Liga, has taken a strong stand, yet Loum believes his activism could negatively influence some voters. “If a player’s fight against racism affects his recognition, it raises serious questions about the mindset in society and the sport.”

Loum also questioned the recent changes to Ballon d'Or voting, which now limits voters to representatives from the top 100 FIFA-ranked countries, compared to previous participation from over 200. He noted that this shift may not fully represent football’s diversity, suggesting that voices from developing nations are now excluded.

