AFCON 2025: Nigeria awarded victory by forfeit after being stranded in Libyan Airport

On October 15, Nigeria’s national team, the Super Eagles, found themselves abandoned in an airport in Libya ahead of a 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier against the Libyan team. Left alone in an empty airport without food or water for over 16 hours, and facing deteriorating conditions, the Nigerian players ultimately decided to leave Libya for their safety. On October 26, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) ruled in favor of Nigeria, awarding them a forfeit victory with a 3-0 score and a $50,000 fine imposed on Libya.

CAF Ruling and Nigerian Allegations of “Inhumane Treatment”

The disciplinary committee of CAF handed Nigeria the 3-0 victory after the Super Eagles reported what they described as “inhumane treatment” at Al Abaq Airport in eastern Libya, where they were allegedly abandoned in an attempt to weaken them ahead of the match. Nigerian team members, including captain William Troost-Ekong, spoke out about the incident, claiming they had been held in poor conditions as a form of psychological and physical intimidation.

Impact on AFCON 2025 Qualifiers

This forfeit win boosts Nigeria’s standings in Group B, securing them 10 points and placing them four points ahead of Benin and five points above Rwanda, with only two matches remaining in the group stage. Libya, now with only one point from four matches, remains at the bottom of the group. The top two teams from each group will qualify for the 2025 AFCON finals in Morocco.

Libya’s Internal Strife and its Effects on International Sports

For over a decade, Libya has faced political instability, divided between the UN-recognized government of Abdul Hamid Dbeibah in Tripoli and a rival government in the northeast led by military commander Khalifa Haftar. This long-standing instability has often impacted the country’s international engagements, including sports events like AFCON qualifiers.