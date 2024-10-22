Key details on Gabon's new constitution and upcoming referendum

Gabon is set to conduct a referendum on November 16 regarding a proposed new constitution, marking an important move towards restoring a civilian government, as promised by the military junta following a coup, according to the transitional government.

The final draft of the new Constitution project was made public on Monday, October 21, in Gabon.

An inclusive national dialogue is set to convene, bringing together citizens and civil society groups to allow everyone to suggest reforms for the new constitutional framework.

The proposed constitution will provide for a structure without a Prime Minister, featuring a 7-year presidential term that can be renewed once with only individuals born to Gabonese parents eligible for the presidency.

French will continue to be the official language of Gabon and there may be a proposal for mandatory military service for all citizens.

There will be a focus on safeguarding individual liberties and ensuring the separation of powers to strengthen democracy.

At the end of this process, a referendum is planned on the 16th of November to present the draft constitution for public approval.

This will be a vital step towards restoring civilian governance and implementing the recommendations from the national dialogue which will be a litmus test for a true democratic revival, leading Gabon into a new chapter.

After the disputed presidential election in August 2023, which favoured Ali Bongo Ondimba, the Committee for the Transition and Restoration of Institutions (CTRI) assumed control, citing electoral fraud.

The existing institutions were dismantled, and a transitional parliament was formed, incorporating members from both the opposition and the previous government.

This dialogue will serve as the foundation for the draft constitution currently under consideration.

In the wake of the 2023 coup that ousted President Ali Bongo Ondimba, the nation seeks to reshape its legal structure and establish civilian governance after years of Bongo family rule.

Gabon’s new constitution offers a unique chance to reshape the nation’s political landscape following a tumultuous period.