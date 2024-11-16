Gabonese vote on new Constitution

Voters lined up outside polling stations in Gabon's capital, Libreville, on Saturday (Nov. 16) to cast their ballots in a referendum on whether the country should adopt a new constitution.

Nearly 1 million people in the oil-rich nation are expected to cast a ballot.

The final draft of the new Constitution project was made public less than a month ago.

The head of the transition, general Oligui Nguema whose overthrew Ali Bongo a year ago was satisfied.

In this transition, we are accompanied by observers who have also arrived (here). And I welcome this transparency because they are here (the observers), they are witnessing it (the vote), and it shows to friendly nations how we were able to organize this referendum process in our country and that it’s inclusive and transparent. It's something I noted, it's something positive and it's a huge step forward in this transition so that its timetable is respected.”

The draft constitution imposes a seven-year term, renewable only once, instead of the current charter that allows for five year terms renewable without limit.

It also says family members can not succeed a president and abolishes the position of prime minister.

The draft needs more than 50% of the votes cast to be adopted.

If the vote yes wins, presidential polls are scheduled in August 2025.

“I would like the Yes vote to win so that the long-awaited change in our nation can finally take place,” voter Koundji said.

Other voters have have expressed their concerns though. A provision giving the head of state the power to dissolve the National Assembly and a controversy over eligibility rules notably arose.

Brice Oligui Nguema will be allowed to stand for president.