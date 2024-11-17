Voter turnout in focus as Gabonese await referendum results

In Gabon, about 860,000 registered voters were expected to cast their ballot Saturday (Nov. 16) on whether to adopt a new constitution.

A win of the "yes" or a "no" vote is not the only key figure; voter turnout is widely talked about as the people await official results from the interior ministry.

"For a major polling booth, there was no big turnout here at the Ngouabi voting center. when I cast my ballot in voting booth, I saw a lot of ballot paper in the bin, which I regret.," former prime minister Billie Bi-Nzé told the media.

"I think that maybe the population didn't quite understand the assignment. Unfortunately, many left in the bin what they didn't vote for. But this will note count, it will be an invalid vote."

Alain-Claude Bilie-By-Nzé, a former Prime minister of Gabon, speaks after voting in Makokou on Nov. 16, 2024. He campaigned for the "no" to the draft constitution.

Now that vote has ended, many Gabonese say the focus should go to the restoration of institution, a pledge of the ruling junta known as the Committee for the transition and restoration institutions promised when seizing power.

"It's time to accelerate the reforms that the president of the transition announced when ascending to power," one resident said.

"If the draft constitution really seeks to put Gabon on the road to bliss, then Gabonese, all Gabonese should benefit from the country's resources. Secondly, people who come here to unlawfully take advantage of this country while Gabones continue to suffer, these people should face sanctions," another resident said.