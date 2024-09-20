Former Gabonese president Bongo admits “inadequacies”, calls for reconciliation

Ali Bongo Ondimba who was deposed in a coup in August last year has adressed Gabonese.

In an open letter, the former president announced his decision to definitely quit politics and called for the liberation of his wife, and his son Sylvia and Nourredin Bongo and the end of their "torture".

Both have been detained and indicted following the fall of the Bongo dynasty.

Ali Bongo judges that they have been imprisonned "for crimes for which their guilt has yet to be established and have become "scapegoats of a situation that goes beyond their individual being"

In the letter circulated in the media Wednesday (Sep. 18), Bongo admits "inadequacies on the social and institutional level" during his terms , saying he his the "sole responsible".

He finally calls for "national reconciliation".

The move has drwned mixed reactions. In Libreville, many residents are skeptic.

"The substance of his message is not genuine. To me, it's as his regret is calculated. If he were truly sincere, he would ask for the liberation of people he jailed while president," one says.

"I have mixed feelings, if we respond with the heart, it will be very complicated. yet, our reverence of our christian faith would ask for us to forgive. You see, it is diffucult," another one adds.

"We forgive him. In Gabon, we are united. I would like for him to be forgiven so that we can start afresh," a third says in contrast.

"Most Gabonese question the former president's sincerity and intentions.They ask: why is he only interested in the fate of his jailed wife and son. What about members of the group known as the Young Team who gravitated around Slvia and are also in jail? Or what about the Gabonese perceived to be political prisoners jailed under Bongo?," Africanews correspondant Géraud Wilfriend Obangome reports.

Judicial proceedings

Former Gabonese first Lady Silvya Bongo Valentin who is 61 has been charged with money laundering, receiving stolen goods as well as forgery and fraud.

Noureddin Bongo Valentin has already been charged with corruption and embezzling public funds with several former cabinet members and two ex-ministers.

No charge is held against former president Bongo.

However he insists "he is no free of his movements" contrary to what the junta has repeated.

Bongo says "vists he receives depend on authorization from the military officers".

Adding he is left with "no news form his family"