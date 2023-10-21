Gabon: Former Bongo's chief of staff released from prison

Ali Bongo Ondimba's former chief of staff was finally released from prison on October 20, after spending nearly four years in solitary confinement and more than a week after his confrontation with Sylvia Bongo Ondimba, the wife of the deposed former leader.

Franco-Gabonese, Laccruche Alihanga, who had become the real strongman of the system after Ali Bongo's stroke in October 2018, was conditionally released in the company of two of his relatives.

Laccruche Alihanga, his brother Grégory and the former Minister of Transport, Justin Ndoundangoye, all thrown in prison as part of a clean-up operation, were released the same night. However, their legal troubles are not over yet. They are under house arrest and are still being prosecuted for embezzlement of public funds.

Lacrcruche spent almost four years in detention since his arrest on December 3, 2019.

In the process, Ali Bongo Ondimba's former chief of staff was caught up in another file of false administrative documents. He was found guilty and sentenced to 5 years in prison by the courts, for “obtaining an administrative document on the basis of a false declaration”.

Since the coup d'état on August 30, 2023, ending the reign of Ali Bongo Ondimba, Sylvia Bongo Ondimba is no longer in the good graces of power.

Accused of money laundering, she is still held inside Libreville Central Prison, where Brice Laccruche Alihanga was detained.