Gabon announces date for Presidential election

General Brice Oligui Nguema took over power after an August 2023 coup.   -  
Mark Humphrey/Copyright 2024 The AP. All rights reserved
By Rédaction Africanews

Gabon

Gabon will hold a presidential election on April 12, the council of ministers said. The military currently rules the West African country following a coup in August 2023.

“Under this decree, the electoral college is convened on Saturday, April 12, 2025,” a government statement, issued late Wednesday after a ministerial cabinet meeting, said.

The announcement comes after the adoption last Sunday by Gabon's parliament of a new electoral code, which sets out the rules and conditions for organizing elections in the country.

The legislation, which requires approval by the Constitutional Court, is controversial as it authorizes military personnel to be candidates in all political elections in the country, which was not possible in the past.

It could allow Gen. Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema, who led the 2023 coup that overthrew former president Ali Bongo Ondimba, to run for his first presidential term.

Gabon's constitution, which was adopted by referendum in November, sets the presidential term at 7 years, renewable once.

