Gabon approves new electoral law seen as win for junta leader

This video grab shows soldiers holding General Brice Clothaire Oligui Nguema aloft in Libreville, Gabon, Wednesday Aug. 30, 2023   -  
Copyright © africanews
AP/AP

By Africanews

Gabon

Gabon's transitional parliament on Monday approved a new electoral code seen by opponents as favourable to junta leader Brice Oligui Nguema.

The bill which was passed after days of deliberations allows members of the security forces and magistrates to contest elections as candidates.

Nguema has promised to return power to civilians but speculation that he desires to run as a presidential candidate is rife.

For its part, the opposition is demanding a formal ban on any military member of the transition committee standing as a presidential candidate.

But members of the junta have recently embarked on a propaganda drive seen by observers as a plan to soften the ground for a potential Nguema candidacy.

The bill also introduces two parliament seats reserved for diaspora Gabonese.

It allows dual nationals to stand as candidates in all elections except the presidential vote without having to renounce their other nationality.

The text also moves the responsibility to organize elections to the interior ministry from that of local government.

