U.N. envoy proposes partition as solution to Western Sahara conflict

U.N. envoy for Western Sahara, Staffan de Mistura, has floated the idea of dividing the territory between Morocco and the Polisario Front as a potential solution to the nearly five-decade-long conflict. This dispute, dating back to 1975, pits Morocco, which claims Western Sahara as part of its territory, against the Algeria-backed Polisario Front, which seeks full independence.

In a closed briefing to the U.N. Security Council, de Mistura suggested partition as a way forward. His proposal envisions the southern part of the territory becoming independent, while the remainder would be integrated into Morocco, with the international community recognizing Moroccan sovereignty. However, both Morocco and the Polisario Front rejected the proposal.

De Mistura warned that if no progress is made within six months, the U.N. should reconsider his role as an envoy. The U.N. Security Council has consistently urged the parties to work towards a political solution, describing Morocco’s autonomy plan as “serious and credible.”

Morocco’s plan has garnered support from key international players. In July, France joined the U.S. in backing Morocco’s sovereignty over Western Sahara, while Spain and several Arab and African countries have also expressed support. Meanwhile, the Polisario withdrew from a U.N.-brokered ceasefire in 2020, though the conflict remains of low intensity.