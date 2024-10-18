Hunter's Moon delight skywatchers across the world

It was a celestial display to delight skywatchers around the world. Thursday night’s supermoon was the third of four this year.

Supermoons happen when the moon is closest to the Earth, making it appear bigger and brighter than normal.

Thursday’s one was just 357, 363 kilometres away from us, the closest full moon this year.

October’s full moon is also called a Hunter’s Moon.

This is because it occurs at a time of the year when, in the northern hemisphere, people would traditionally have been hunting for food in preparation for the long winter months.

It is also known by other names in different cultures.

The next supermoon, known as the Beaver Moon and the last of the year, will be seen on 15 November.