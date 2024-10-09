Jordan's diplomatic efforts aimed at halting Israeli aggression

During a visit to Egypt on Tuesday, Jordan's foreign minister pointed out that his country's primary goal is "to stop Israeli aggression towards Lebanon." Ayman Safadi made these comments while meeting with his Egyptian counterpart, Badr Abdelatty, for discussions.

Officials indicated that the meeting included a conversation about the strife between Israel and Hezbollah, the militant group based in Lebanon.

Ayman Safadi, the Foreign Minister of Jordan, stated that the immediate focus should be on halting Israeli aggression against Lebanon. Following that, he emphasized the need to carry out the initiative put forth by the Lebanese Prime Minister in the caretaker government, ensuring full compliance with Resolution 1701. He highlighted that this is the current priority, which will facilitate stability and help avert further regional escalation.

Last week, Israel initiated a ground invasion in southern Lebanon, targeting Hezbollah positions after enduring months of attacks from the group on northern Israel.

According to Badr Abdelatty,"(We are) Continuing our Arab efforts to reach a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and stop the brutal aggression by Israel on the Strip and also the aggression against Palestinian civilians in the West Bank."

Hezbollah fired another series of rockets into Israel on Tuesday, and the acting leader of the militant group pledged to continue the pressure that has caused thousands of Israelis to flee their homes near the Lebanese border.