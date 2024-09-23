Ghana police arrest dozens of protesters denouncing the government's handling of the economy

Ghana's police have arrested dozens of people who took to the streets of the capital to demonstrate over perceived economic mismanagement by the government. Crowds had also been voicing their concern over the government's handling of illegal mining, a practice that harms the environment.

Police accused some in the crowds of attacking officers, and vowed a firm response to alleged perpetrators. A spokesperson for the police claimed that demonstrators had gathered unlawfully, before clashes erupted.

However Democracy Hub, the group responsible for organising the protest that was meant to last for three days, accused police of staging an attack on peaceful protesters. Oliver Barker Vormawor, a convenor for Democracy Hub, said, 'We've communicated with our lawyers to deal with what the police have decided to do today. We are calling on everybody. They're planning to do random arrests.'

The demonstrations come ahead of Ghana's presidential election in December, with the country's financial situation at the forefront of many voter's minds. The country is gradually recovering from a serious financial crisis in 2022, which saw inflation soar to 54 percent.