Ghana: Detention conditions of 'StopGalamseyNow' protesters spark controversy

The convenor of the 'StopGalamseyNow' protest, Oliver Mawuse Barker Vormawor, alongside 11 other protesters, has been remanded into custody until October 8.

This brings the total number of remanded protesters to 52, sparking widespread public outcry.

Heavy police presence filled the Accra Circuit Court as the accused, all in handcuffs, made their appearance.

Barker Vormawor, still recovering after collapsing in police custody earlier in the week, was escorted by officers from the police hospital directly to the courtroom.

Defence lawyers argue that the protesters have suffered inhumane treatment, including denial of food, water, and basic hygiene during their initial detention.

Despite their bail plea, the judge, Kwabena Obiri Yeboah ruled to keep the group in custody, with a court date set for October 8.

"Why do you think the supreme court did the non-bailable decision? It’s because of this same kind of abuse. Am telling you that what I witnessed in court, there was no need for a remand," Martin Kpebu, private legal practitioner said.

This decision to remand a total of 52 protesters has drawn strong public condemnation.

"Assuming that yes indeed they perpetrated the crime, I don’t think it’s that grievous to demand such treatment," Adib Sani, security analyst explained.

Meanwhile, human rights lawyer, Francis Xavier Sosu, is preparing to file lawsuits against the Ghana Police Service and the state, in both Ghana and the ECOWAS Court.

"If the water bodies are destroyed, we are all destroyed. And so, it shouldn’t be one person’s fight and that is why even as a lawyer, I rallied all my legal team. We are acting for and on behalf of everybody that has issue in this matter, and we are going to ensure that we continue until we seek for justice for every individual," Sosu said.

Psychologists have also raised concerns over the psychological toll of the arrests and detentions.

The defence lawyers have expressed their intention and readiness to appeal the Circuit Court’s decision in the High Court.